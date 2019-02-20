All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

366 Illinois Ave NW

366 Illinois Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

366 Illinois Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Grove Park

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/da7bdab0a6 ---- This 3 Bedroom 1 bath brick home is available with a large backyard and front yard. Updated kitchen with new stove. To schedule a showing, visit https://showmojo.com/l/9c474560b2 STATUS: Available AVAILABILITY DATE: Move-in July 15, 2019 PET RESTRICTIONS: Pets Allowed - Breed Restrictions SMOKING: No Smoking Inside The Property HOLD FEE: $500 ADMIN FEE: $150 SECURITY DEPOSIT: 1-2 MONTH'S RENT (Based on Credit) APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY): - Go to pmiatlantametro.com - Last 2 Paycheck stubs and Drivers License - Click 'Apply Now' - Complete the Online Application Form - Pay the Application Fee: $50/adult and a $5 service fee PROCESSS - Applicant should schedule and visit property - If interested in proceeding, please complete application process online at pmiatlantametro.com - Our tenant screening team will contact you from there CRITERIA - Income must be at least 2.5X the rent - Applicant must meet all other rental criteria in tenant screening APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, & FEES - Online application at pmiatlantametro.com Click -Apply Now- - Tenant screening requiring documentation - Security deposit of one month rent or more if required - 12 month lease ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: - $150 Lease Admin & Property Inspection Report - Application Fee: Online application - $50/adult & $5 service fee - APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2 business days - GUARANTORS: If needed - LEASE LENGTH: 12 months - LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: N/A - SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: See Lease HOA Instructions - HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: None - HOA FEE: None - PROPERTY MANAGER: PMI Atlanta Metro - 678.619.1006 -All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.-

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 366 Illinois Ave NW have any available units?
366 Illinois Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 366 Illinois Ave NW have?
Some of 366 Illinois Ave NW's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 366 Illinois Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
366 Illinois Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 366 Illinois Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 366 Illinois Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 366 Illinois Ave NW offer parking?
No, 366 Illinois Ave NW does not offer parking.
Does 366 Illinois Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 366 Illinois Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 366 Illinois Ave NW have a pool?
No, 366 Illinois Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 366 Illinois Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 366 Illinois Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 366 Illinois Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 366 Illinois Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.

