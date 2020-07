Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard gym pool package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill dog park e-payments fire pit hot tub internet access internet cafe

$99 Application & Admin Fee + $500 Off! Call us today!

*Restrictions Apply. Please Call For Details.

M Street Apartment Homes is located in the vibrant neighborhood known as West Midtown in the city of Atlanta and offers an exceptional and unique lifestyle not found at a traditional apartment community. With on-site retail shops and exquisitely designed apartment homes, M Street is truly one of a kind. We are located within walking distance from a variety of dining and entertainment choices, as well as the Georgia Institute of Technology. Our residents enjoy a designer pool, fitness center, coffee service, beautifully landscaped courtyards, and a lifestyle like no other.