Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
335 Tarragon Way SW
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:25 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
335 Tarragon Way SW
335 Tarragon Way Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
335 Tarragon Way Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30331
Wilson Mill Meadows
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Ranch style 3 Bedroom 2 full bath with a screened in back porch.... - Welcoming 3 bedroom 2 full bath ranch style home located in SW Atlanta in the Adamsville neighborhood.
(RLNE2492566)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 335 Tarragon Way SW have any available units?
335 Tarragon Way SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 335 Tarragon Way SW currently offering any rent specials?
335 Tarragon Way SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 Tarragon Way SW pet-friendly?
No, 335 Tarragon Way SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 335 Tarragon Way SW offer parking?
No, 335 Tarragon Way SW does not offer parking.
Does 335 Tarragon Way SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 335 Tarragon Way SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 Tarragon Way SW have a pool?
No, 335 Tarragon Way SW does not have a pool.
Does 335 Tarragon Way SW have accessible units?
No, 335 Tarragon Way SW does not have accessible units.
Does 335 Tarragon Way SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 335 Tarragon Way SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 335 Tarragon Way SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 335 Tarragon Way SW does not have units with air conditioning.
