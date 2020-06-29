All apartments in Atlanta
3324 Peachtree Road NE 3015

3324 Peachtree Rd NE · No Longer Available
Location

3324 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
North Buckhead

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
30 story high rise building in the heart of Buckhead. Within walking distance of Atlanta's best two malls. Adjacent to MARTA train station. Stunning views and amazing amenities. Refer to The Realm Buckhead for more information.

(RLNE4936051)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3324 Peachtree Road NE 3015 have any available units?
3324 Peachtree Road NE 3015 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3324 Peachtree Road NE 3015 have?
Some of 3324 Peachtree Road NE 3015's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3324 Peachtree Road NE 3015 currently offering any rent specials?
3324 Peachtree Road NE 3015 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3324 Peachtree Road NE 3015 pet-friendly?
No, 3324 Peachtree Road NE 3015 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3324 Peachtree Road NE 3015 offer parking?
Yes, 3324 Peachtree Road NE 3015 offers parking.
Does 3324 Peachtree Road NE 3015 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3324 Peachtree Road NE 3015 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3324 Peachtree Road NE 3015 have a pool?
Yes, 3324 Peachtree Road NE 3015 has a pool.
Does 3324 Peachtree Road NE 3015 have accessible units?
No, 3324 Peachtree Road NE 3015 does not have accessible units.
Does 3324 Peachtree Road NE 3015 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3324 Peachtree Road NE 3015 does not have units with dishwashers.

