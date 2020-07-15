309 N Garden Lane NW

Amenities
Charming expanded bungalow for rent on most popular street in highly sought-after Loring Heights. Living rm flows into the enlarged kitchen w/ granite counters, SS appliances, center island & cabinetry galore. Laundry rm & dining rm off kitchen. Added-on master ste w/ sitting rm, dbl vanity, seamless shower, tub & walk-in closet. Secondary bedroom was original master. Other bedroom includes built-in shelves. Carport. Step out front door to neighborhood pond & park. Close to I-75, shops, dining & beltline. Zoned for popular E. Rivers. Rare rental opp in Loring Heights.