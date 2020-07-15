All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 309 N Garden Lane NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
309 N Garden Lane NW
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:38 PM

309 N Garden Lane NW

309 North Garden Lane Northwest · (404) 543-7655
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Loring Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

309 North Garden Lane Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30309
Loring Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1824 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Charming expanded bungalow for rent on most popular street in highly sought-after Loring Heights. Living rm flows into the enlarged kitchen w/ granite counters, SS appliances, center island & cabinetry galore. Laundry rm & dining rm off kitchen. Added-on master ste w/ sitting rm, dbl vanity, seamless shower, tub & walk-in closet. Secondary bedroom was original master. Other bedroom includes built-in shelves. Carport. Step out front door to neighborhood pond & park. Close to I-75, shops, dining & beltline. Zoned for popular E. Rivers. Rare rental opp in Loring Heights.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 N Garden Lane NW have any available units?
309 N Garden Lane NW has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 N Garden Lane NW have?
Some of 309 N Garden Lane NW's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 N Garden Lane NW currently offering any rent specials?
309 N Garden Lane NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 N Garden Lane NW pet-friendly?
No, 309 N Garden Lane NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 309 N Garden Lane NW offer parking?
Yes, 309 N Garden Lane NW offers parking.
Does 309 N Garden Lane NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 N Garden Lane NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 N Garden Lane NW have a pool?
No, 309 N Garden Lane NW does not have a pool.
Does 309 N Garden Lane NW have accessible units?
No, 309 N Garden Lane NW does not have accessible units.
Does 309 N Garden Lane NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 N Garden Lane NW has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 309 N Garden Lane NW?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Savannah Midtown
215 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Pencil Factory Flats
349 Decatur St SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Avana Uptown
2910 Clairmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
The Waterford on Piedmont
530 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
The Point at Westside
370 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
CB Lofts
2430 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
AMLI Piedmont Heights
2323 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Azure on the Park
1020 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity