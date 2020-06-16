All apartments in Atlanta
28108 Plantation Drive Ne - Unit 108

28108 Plantation Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

28108 Plantation Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Location, location! FABULOUS 2 bed/2 ba roommate-styled plan in gated Buckhead community! Beautiful lake-view condo on main floor with hardwood floors throughout. Updated kitchen features SS appliances, farm sink, granite countertops, & custom cabinetry! W/D included in unit! Large family room w/fireplace and sep dining area! Community includes clubhouse w/swimming pool, 2 lakes & waterfalls, huge park, walking paths, fitness center, and areas for grilling/nature-watching! Lease includes HOA, basic cable, water/sewer, and two assigned parking spaces in garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28108 Plantation Drive Ne - Unit 108 have any available units?
28108 Plantation Drive Ne - Unit 108 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 28108 Plantation Drive Ne - Unit 108 have?
Some of 28108 Plantation Drive Ne - Unit 108's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28108 Plantation Drive Ne - Unit 108 currently offering any rent specials?
28108 Plantation Drive Ne - Unit 108 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28108 Plantation Drive Ne - Unit 108 pet-friendly?
No, 28108 Plantation Drive Ne - Unit 108 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 28108 Plantation Drive Ne - Unit 108 offer parking?
Yes, 28108 Plantation Drive Ne - Unit 108 offers parking.
Does 28108 Plantation Drive Ne - Unit 108 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28108 Plantation Drive Ne - Unit 108 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28108 Plantation Drive Ne - Unit 108 have a pool?
Yes, 28108 Plantation Drive Ne - Unit 108 has a pool.
Does 28108 Plantation Drive Ne - Unit 108 have accessible units?
No, 28108 Plantation Drive Ne - Unit 108 does not have accessible units.
Does 28108 Plantation Drive Ne - Unit 108 have units with dishwashers?
No, 28108 Plantation Drive Ne - Unit 108 does not have units with dishwashers.
