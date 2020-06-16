28108 Plantation Drive Ne - Unit 108

Amenities

Location, location! FABULOUS 2 bed/2 ba roommate-styled plan in gated Buckhead community! Beautiful lake-view condo on main floor with hardwood floors throughout. Updated kitchen features SS appliances, farm sink, granite countertops, & custom cabinetry! W/D included in unit! Large family room w/fireplace and sep dining area! Community includes clubhouse w/swimming pool, 2 lakes & waterfalls, huge park, walking paths, fitness center, and areas for grilling/nature-watching! Lease includes HOA, basic cable, water/sewer, and two assigned parking spaces in garage.