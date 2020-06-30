All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 30 2020 at 9:03 PM

226 Barfield Avenue Southwest

226 Barfield Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

226 Barfield Avenue Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Florida Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease! NOTE – Homes do not come furnished. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 Barfield Avenue Southwest have any available units?
226 Barfield Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 226 Barfield Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
226 Barfield Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 Barfield Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 226 Barfield Avenue Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 226 Barfield Avenue Southwest offer parking?
No, 226 Barfield Avenue Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 226 Barfield Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 226 Barfield Avenue Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 Barfield Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 226 Barfield Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 226 Barfield Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 226 Barfield Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 226 Barfield Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 226 Barfield Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 226 Barfield Avenue Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 226 Barfield Avenue Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.

