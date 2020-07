Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

6 Weeks FREE on Select Apartment Homes! Call for details!*



Inman Quarter Apartment Homes is Inman Park’s premier apartment community. This artistically inspired mixed-use community offers a broad selection of floor plan options to meet your individual needs and high end retail. Experience a new standard of living with convenient access to all things Inman Park. Take a morning run along the Atlanta Beltline, Eastside Trail, grab a drink at Barcelona, dine at Beetlecat or Fritti, or catch a weekend festival from your balcony. At the corner of Elizabeth Street and North Highland Avenue, it's all just steps from your door.