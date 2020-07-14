All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:53 PM

Alexander at The District

1750 Commerce Dr NW · (443) 903-2175
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1750 Commerce Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Berkeley Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-3227 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,271

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 617 sqft

Unit 1-1428 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,311

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 1-1210 · Avail. now

$1,311

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-3318 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,998

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Unit 3-3303 · Avail. Aug 12

$2,016

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Unit 3-3203 · Avail. now

$2,039

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Alexander at The District.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
pet friendly
coffee bar
courtyard
game room
internet access
pool table
The Alexander at the District Apartments are revolutionizing luxury living in the West Midtown, Atlanta area. Each of our beautiful one & two bedroom rental homes features stainless steel appliances in modern granite kitchens and beautiful Atlanta skyline views. Residents of our Westside Atlanta apartments enjoy custom lighting, an over-sized bathtub, and a full size washer & dryer in each rental home. At our luxury Atlanta apartment homes, you will enjoy world-class amenities such as a resort-style pool with grilling area and a fully-equipped 24-hour fitness center. Our Westside residents enjoy the best high-class living with gorgeous courtyards, an accessible billiards room, covered parking and more. For your pleasure, The Alexander also offers a Starbucks Cafй and professional business center with WiFi access. Stop by our West Midtown apartments today and see for yourself why Alexander at the District has the best apartments in Westside Atlanta, GA. Located just minutes from the Atlantic Station, the Alexander at the District is convenient for commuters across Atlanta. If you are searching for an apartment home near Georgia Tech and Georgia State, or are relocating to the West Midtown area, then come to the Alexander at the District, and don’t miss out on all that Atlanta has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-13 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: N/A
fee: $300 (1 pet), $500 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Cats
restrictions: N/A
Parking Details: open parking; covered parking deck.
Storage Details: sizes vary: $35-90/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Alexander at The District have any available units?
Alexander at The District has 24 units available starting at $1,271 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Alexander at The District have?
Some of Alexander at The District's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Alexander at The District currently offering any rent specials?
Alexander at The District is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Alexander at The District pet-friendly?
Yes, Alexander at The District is pet friendly.
Does Alexander at The District offer parking?
Yes, Alexander at The District offers parking.
Does Alexander at The District have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Alexander at The District offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Alexander at The District have a pool?
Yes, Alexander at The District has a pool.
Does Alexander at The District have accessible units?
Yes, Alexander at The District has accessible units.
Does Alexander at The District have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Alexander at The District has units with dishwashers.

