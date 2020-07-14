Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage microwave hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator 24hr gym cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool pet friendly coffee bar courtyard game room internet access pool table

The Alexander at the District Apartments are revolutionizing luxury living in the West Midtown, Atlanta area. Each of our beautiful one & two bedroom rental homes features stainless steel appliances in modern granite kitchens and beautiful Atlanta skyline views. Residents of our Westside Atlanta apartments enjoy custom lighting, an over-sized bathtub, and a full size washer & dryer in each rental home. At our luxury Atlanta apartment homes, you will enjoy world-class amenities such as a resort-style pool with grilling area and a fully-equipped 24-hour fitness center. Our Westside residents enjoy the best high-class living with gorgeous courtyards, an accessible billiards room, covered parking and more. For your pleasure, The Alexander also offers a Starbucks Cafй and professional business center with WiFi access. Stop by our West Midtown apartments today and see for yourself why Alexander at the District has the best apartments in Westside Atlanta, GA. Located just minutes from the Atlantic Station, the Alexander at the District is convenient for commuters across Atlanta. If you are searching for an apartment home near Georgia Tech and Georgia State, or are relocating to the West Midtown area, then come to the Alexander at the District, and don’t miss out on all that Atlanta has to offer.