Atlanta, GA
213 16th St
Last updated October 16 2019 at 7:45 AM

213 16th St

213 16th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

213 16th Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30363
Atlantic Station

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great end unit with extra large front balcony providing great views. This 3 bedroom unit has private full bath ensuite attached to each bedroom. A half bath on the 2nd floor services the living and kitchen area. New carpet. Excellent location, easy access to public transit, walk, scooter or bike. Coded access to garage, rear deck, walk to grocery, movies, shopping and nightlife. Extra windows in this end unit provide extra light and great wrap-around balcony. Check out free shuttle to/from Arts Center Station 5am-1am. Easy access to GATech and SCAD. One car garage. Minimum credit score 650 and monthly income at least 3.5 times rent for consideration.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 16th St have any available units?
213 16th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 213 16th St have?
Some of 213 16th St's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 16th St currently offering any rent specials?
213 16th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 16th St pet-friendly?
No, 213 16th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 213 16th St offer parking?
Yes, 213 16th St offers parking.
Does 213 16th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 16th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 16th St have a pool?
No, 213 16th St does not have a pool.
Does 213 16th St have accessible units?
No, 213 16th St does not have accessible units.
Does 213 16th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 16th St does not have units with dishwashers.

