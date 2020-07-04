213 16th St

Amenities

Great end unit with extra large front balcony providing great views. This 3 bedroom unit has private full bath ensuite attached to each bedroom. A half bath on the 2nd floor services the living and kitchen area. New carpet. Excellent location, easy access to public transit, walk, scooter or bike. Coded access to garage, rear deck, walk to grocery, movies, shopping and nightlife. Extra windows in this end unit provide extra light and great wrap-around balcony. Check out free shuttle to/from Arts Center Station 5am-1am. Easy access to GATech and SCAD. One car garage. Minimum credit score 650 and monthly income at least 3.5 times rent for consideration.