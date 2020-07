Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Atlantic Station town home for rent! 3 bedrooms, 3..5 baths. Great roommate floor plan. Three patios, walking distance to the restaurants and festivals. Free shuttle to and from the Arts station Marta. Atlantic Station has its own security company. All of this comes furnished. Just in time for the new school year. Great city views and easy access to midtown and the downtown connector. Large kitchen with granite counters and a huge pantry.