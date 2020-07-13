All apartments in Atlanta
Northside Plaza
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:47 PM

Northside Plaza

440 Markham St SW · (201) 292-6397
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

440 Markham St SW, Atlanta, GA 30314
Luckie Marietta

Price and availability

VERIFIED 23 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit H-35 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,052

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 572 sqft

Unit G-31 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,052

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 572 sqft

Unit A-33 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,052

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 572 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit D-12 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,272

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 867 sqft

Unit H-14 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,272

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 867 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Northside Plaza.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
alarm system
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
Located in the Castleberry Hill area of midtown, Northside Plaza is a central location that provides easy access to MARTA, I-285, I-85 and I-75 and is just a short drive to Downtown Atlanta. Northside Plaza is located in the center of a variety of shopping venues, great dining and hot entertainment spots making it the perfect location for anyone! Our spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes feature traditional floor plans to fit any budget.

The professional and friendly staff at Northside Plaza is always is ready to show prospective renters the community and to answer any questions you may have. Our emergency maintenance services are provided 7 days a week, 24 hours a day so you never have to worry.

Our apartment homes offer a small community neighborhood feel that says, “Welcome Home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
restrictions: 65 lb weight limit. no aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Northside Plaza have any available units?
Northside Plaza has 7 units available starting at $1,052 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Northside Plaza have?
Some of Northside Plaza's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Northside Plaza currently offering any rent specials?
Northside Plaza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Northside Plaza pet-friendly?
Yes, Northside Plaza is pet friendly.
Does Northside Plaza offer parking?
Yes, Northside Plaza offers parking.
Does Northside Plaza have units with washers and dryers?
No, Northside Plaza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Northside Plaza have a pool?
Yes, Northside Plaza has a pool.
Does Northside Plaza have accessible units?
No, Northside Plaza does not have accessible units.
Does Northside Plaza have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Northside Plaza has units with dishwashers.
