Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub oven Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly alarm system cc payments e-payments hot tub internet access online portal

Located in the Castleberry Hill area of midtown, Northside Plaza is a central location that provides easy access to MARTA, I-285, I-85 and I-75 and is just a short drive to Downtown Atlanta. Northside Plaza is located in the center of a variety of shopping venues, great dining and hot entertainment spots making it the perfect location for anyone! Our spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes feature traditional floor plans to fit any budget.



The professional and friendly staff at Northside Plaza is always is ready to show prospective renters the community and to answer any questions you may have. Our emergency maintenance services are provided 7 days a week, 24 hours a day so you never have to worry.



Our apartment homes offer a small community neighborhood feel that says, “Welcome Home.