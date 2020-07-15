All apartments in Atlanta
1630 Duncan Dr
Last updated June 12 2019 at 11:49 AM

1630 Duncan Dr

1630 Duncan Drive NW · No Longer Available
Location

1630 Duncan Drive NW, Atlanta, GA 30318
Hills Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
3 sided brick on the largest lot and the largest sq ft in the sub-division . Front porch, formal living room, dining room, office area, den with built in shelving, fireplace, hardwood floors, extensive crown molding, kitchen w/ granite counters, tall dark cabinets, tiled backsplash, master suite w/walk-in closet w/closet system, dbl vanity, separate glass shower/tub, 2 additional guest baths with private baths, unfinished terrace level w/stubbed bath and bedroom w/sitting area, extra large 2 car garage, huge deck , fenced in backyard and hot tub. Swim/gym amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 Duncan Dr have any available units?
1630 Duncan Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1630 Duncan Dr have?
Some of 1630 Duncan Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1630 Duncan Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1630 Duncan Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 Duncan Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1630 Duncan Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1630 Duncan Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1630 Duncan Dr offers parking.
Does 1630 Duncan Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1630 Duncan Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 Duncan Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1630 Duncan Dr has a pool.
Does 1630 Duncan Dr have accessible units?
No, 1630 Duncan Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 Duncan Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1630 Duncan Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
