1630 Duncan Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

3 sided brick on the largest lot and the largest sq ft in the sub-division . Front porch, formal living room, dining room, office area, den with built in shelving, fireplace, hardwood floors, extensive crown molding, kitchen w/ granite counters, tall dark cabinets, tiled backsplash, master suite w/walk-in closet w/closet system, dbl vanity, separate glass shower/tub, 2 additional guest baths with private baths, unfinished terrace level w/stubbed bath and bedroom w/sitting area, extra large 2 car garage, huge deck , fenced in backyard and hot tub. Swim/gym amenities