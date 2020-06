1611 Doncaster Drive NE

Amenities

Hard to find rental in Sherwood Forest. Large lot on a quiet street in Morningside school district. Maintained and updated ranch featuring 4 bedrooms & 3 full baths, an eat-in kitchen w/ gas stove & SubZero refrigerator. House also includes a separate dining room, great room, master bedroom, 2 secondary bedrooms, 2 baths and a screened porch all on the main level. Additional bedroom and full bath on terrace level, perfect for teens, an au pair or a guest suite. Large flat backyard and 2 car, drive under garage & on-street parking. Also listed for sale at $989,000.