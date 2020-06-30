All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1260 Richland Road SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1260 Richland Road SW
Last updated January 10 2020 at 5:25 AM

1260 Richland Road SW

1260 Richland Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1260 Richland Road Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Oakland City

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Atlanta Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home. Lavish renovations come complete with new kitchen appliances, granite counters, and new flooring throughout. This home is located close to the interstate and all your shopping needs! This one will not last long! *Renter's insurance is required**Tenant is responsible for all utilities**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1260 Richland Road SW have any available units?
1260 Richland Road SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1260 Richland Road SW have?
Some of 1260 Richland Road SW's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1260 Richland Road SW currently offering any rent specials?
1260 Richland Road SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1260 Richland Road SW pet-friendly?
No, 1260 Richland Road SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1260 Richland Road SW offer parking?
No, 1260 Richland Road SW does not offer parking.
Does 1260 Richland Road SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1260 Richland Road SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1260 Richland Road SW have a pool?
No, 1260 Richland Road SW does not have a pool.
Does 1260 Richland Road SW have accessible units?
No, 1260 Richland Road SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1260 Richland Road SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1260 Richland Road SW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avana Uptown
2910 Clairmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Cantera by Cortland
3311 Flowers Rd S
Atlanta, GA 30341
AMLI Old 4th Ward
525 Glen Iris Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
City View
433 Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Peninsula at Buckhead
2591 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
The Bryant at Buckhead Village
400 Pharr Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Madison Brookhaven
3078 Clairmont Rd
Atlanta, GA 30329
Flats at Perimeter Place
60 Perimeter Place
Atlanta, GA 30346

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus