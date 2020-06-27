All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1250 SW Oakland Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1250 SW Oakland Ter
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:04 AM

1250 SW Oakland Ter

1250 Oakland Ter SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1250 Oakland Ter SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
Oakland City

Amenities

parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great location!! Easy access to downtown Atlanta. Near Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Atlanta University Center. On bus route. Near mass transit. Easy access to Hartsfield-Jackson International.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 SW Oakland Ter have any available units?
1250 SW Oakland Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1250 SW Oakland Ter currently offering any rent specials?
1250 SW Oakland Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 SW Oakland Ter pet-friendly?
No, 1250 SW Oakland Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1250 SW Oakland Ter offer parking?
Yes, 1250 SW Oakland Ter offers parking.
Does 1250 SW Oakland Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1250 SW Oakland Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 SW Oakland Ter have a pool?
No, 1250 SW Oakland Ter does not have a pool.
Does 1250 SW Oakland Ter have accessible units?
No, 1250 SW Oakland Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 SW Oakland Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 1250 SW Oakland Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1250 SW Oakland Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 1250 SW Oakland Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne at Clairmont
2345 Peachwood Circle
Atlanta, GA 30345
Fairway Court
1247 Joseph E Boone Blvd NW
Atlanta, GA 30314
Stadium Walk
4501 Circle 75 Parkway
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Residences at Vinings Mountain
100 Pinhurst Dr
Atlanta, GA 30339
Atlantic House
1163 W Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
755 North Apartments
755 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Avana Westside
1040 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Radius Sandy Springs
7700 Colquitt Rd
Atlanta, GA 30350

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus