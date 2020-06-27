Rent Calculator
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:04 AM
1250 SW Oakland Ter
1250 Oakland Ter SW
·
No Longer Available
Location
1250 Oakland Ter SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
Oakland City
Amenities
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great location!! Easy access to downtown Atlanta. Near Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Atlanta University Center. On bus route. Near mass transit. Easy access to Hartsfield-Jackson International.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1250 SW Oakland Ter have any available units?
1250 SW Oakland Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 1250 SW Oakland Ter currently offering any rent specials?
1250 SW Oakland Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 SW Oakland Ter pet-friendly?
No, 1250 SW Oakland Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 1250 SW Oakland Ter offer parking?
Yes, 1250 SW Oakland Ter offers parking.
Does 1250 SW Oakland Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1250 SW Oakland Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 SW Oakland Ter have a pool?
No, 1250 SW Oakland Ter does not have a pool.
Does 1250 SW Oakland Ter have accessible units?
No, 1250 SW Oakland Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 SW Oakland Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 1250 SW Oakland Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1250 SW Oakland Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 1250 SW Oakland Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
