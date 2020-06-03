All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1236 Monroe Drive Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1236 Monroe Drive Northeast
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1236 Monroe Drive Northeast

1236 Monroe Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Morningside - Lenox Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1236 Monroe Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Morningside - Lenox Park

Amenities

pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Location, location, location!! Brand new home within two blocks of Piedmont Park. Highend appliances including Wolf gas range.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1236 Monroe Drive Northeast have any available units?
1236 Monroe Drive Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1236 Monroe Drive Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
1236 Monroe Drive Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1236 Monroe Drive Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1236 Monroe Drive Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 1236 Monroe Drive Northeast offer parking?
No, 1236 Monroe Drive Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 1236 Monroe Drive Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1236 Monroe Drive Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1236 Monroe Drive Northeast have a pool?
No, 1236 Monroe Drive Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 1236 Monroe Drive Northeast have accessible units?
No, 1236 Monroe Drive Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1236 Monroe Drive Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1236 Monroe Drive Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1236 Monroe Drive Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1236 Monroe Drive Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland at Phipps
707 Park Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
935M
935 Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Exchange
470 16th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Sierra Hills
3207 Henderson Mill Rd
Atlanta, GA 30341
AMLI Old 4th Ward
525 Glen Iris Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Wildwood Ridge
1000 Shadowood Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
The Local on 14th
455 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Arts Center Tower
1270 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus