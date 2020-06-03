Rent Calculator
1236 Monroe Drive Northeast
1236 Monroe Drive Northeast
1236 Monroe Drive Northeast
Location
1236 Monroe Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Morningside - Lenox Park
Amenities
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Location, location, location!! Brand new home within two blocks of Piedmont Park. Highend appliances including Wolf gas range.
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1236 Monroe Drive Northeast have any available units?
1236 Monroe Drive Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 1236 Monroe Drive Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
1236 Monroe Drive Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1236 Monroe Drive Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1236 Monroe Drive Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 1236 Monroe Drive Northeast offer parking?
No, 1236 Monroe Drive Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 1236 Monroe Drive Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1236 Monroe Drive Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1236 Monroe Drive Northeast have a pool?
No, 1236 Monroe Drive Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 1236 Monroe Drive Northeast have accessible units?
No, 1236 Monroe Drive Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1236 Monroe Drive Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1236 Monroe Drive Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1236 Monroe Drive Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1236 Monroe Drive Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
