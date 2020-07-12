All apartments in Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
AMLI Old 4th Ward
AMLI Old 4th Ward

525 Glen Iris Dr NE · (404) 491-7571
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Savings
Now Offering Virtual, Self-Guided & Private Tours! --- Lease Today and Receive 1 Month Free! Ask for details. Exp 7/31/20
Location

525 Glen Iris Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
Old Fourth Ward

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2636 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,519

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

Unit 2408 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,524

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

Unit 2508 · Avail. Oct 13

$1,534

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3414 · Avail. Sep 24

$2,008

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1155 sqft

Unit 3714 · Avail. Sep 18

$2,078

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1155 sqft

Unit 2615 · Avail. Sep 10

$2,098

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1155 sqft

See 15+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from AMLI Old 4th Ward.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
yoga
dogs allowed
cats allowed
elevator
pet friendly
alarm system
courtyard
hot tub
internet access
lobby
online portal
AMLI Old 4th Ward provides a twist on urban living in the Old Fourth Ward District in Atlanta, a neighborhood that yields a diverse tapestry of arts, culture and culinary experiences. Our apartments are ideally located next to Ponce City Market in the heart of the historic Old Fourth Ward where eclectic shopping, trendy dining, unique art, and entertainment are just steps away. Our central location directly connects residents to downtown Atlanta, Midtown, and the city's most dynamic neighborhoods. Convenient access to MARTA, I-75, I-85 and I-20, so getting where you want to go is easy. Residents enjoy the use of a beautiful swimming pool with lap lane; fitness center with yoga room; media room; club room; outdoor grilling and picnic area; pet spa; and scenic park and skyline views. We also offer controlled access entry and covered garage parking. One bedroom and two bedroom apartment homes that feature fully equipped kitchens with black appliances; wood cabinetry and designer backsplashes; granite countertops; washer and dryers; ten-foot ceilings; walk-in closets; and private patios or terraces with beautiful views.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Parking garage: included in lease (2 spots).
Storage Details: Storage units (sizes vary): $20-45/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does AMLI Old 4th Ward have any available units?
AMLI Old 4th Ward has 33 units available starting at $1,519 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does AMLI Old 4th Ward have?
Some of AMLI Old 4th Ward's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is AMLI Old 4th Ward currently offering any rent specials?
AMLI Old 4th Ward is offering the following rent specials: Now Offering Virtual, Self-Guided & Private Tours! --- Lease Today and Receive 1 Month Free! Ask for details. Exp 7/31/20
Is AMLI Old 4th Ward pet-friendly?
Yes, AMLI Old 4th Ward is pet friendly.
Does AMLI Old 4th Ward offer parking?
Yes, AMLI Old 4th Ward offers parking.
Does AMLI Old 4th Ward have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, AMLI Old 4th Ward offers units with in unit laundry.
Does AMLI Old 4th Ward have a pool?
Yes, AMLI Old 4th Ward has a pool.
Does AMLI Old 4th Ward have accessible units?
No, AMLI Old 4th Ward does not have accessible units.
Does AMLI Old 4th Ward have units with dishwashers?
Yes, AMLI Old 4th Ward has units with dishwashers.
