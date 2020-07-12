Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage media room yoga dogs allowed cats allowed elevator pet friendly alarm system courtyard hot tub internet access lobby online portal

AMLI Old 4th Ward provides a twist on urban living in the Old Fourth Ward District in Atlanta, a neighborhood that yields a diverse tapestry of arts, culture and culinary experiences. Our apartments are ideally located next to Ponce City Market in the heart of the historic Old Fourth Ward where eclectic shopping, trendy dining, unique art, and entertainment are just steps away. Our central location directly connects residents to downtown Atlanta, Midtown, and the city's most dynamic neighborhoods. Convenient access to MARTA, I-75, I-85 and I-20, so getting where you want to go is easy. Residents enjoy the use of a beautiful swimming pool with lap lane; fitness center with yoga room; media room; club room; outdoor grilling and picnic area; pet spa; and scenic park and skyline views. We also offer controlled access entry and covered garage parking. One bedroom and two bedroom apartment homes that feature fully equipped kitchens with black appliances; wood cabinetry and designer backsplashes; granite countertops; washer and dryers; ten-foot ceilings; walk-in closets; and private patios or terraces with beautiful views.