1151 Orme Circle

Amenities
FULLY FURNISHED. Updated 1920s bungalow with unparalleled outdoor living space/heated pool! Home includes high end furnishings/utilities! Located steps from Piedmont Park, Beltline, Ponce City Market, Midtown. Bkyd oasis features spa, pool, plenty of privacy. 2nd- & 3rd-story entertaining decks, built 2014. Newly painted interior, soaring plank ceilings with exposed beams in LR; an adorable upstairs loft with skyline views. Split BR plan w/original MBR on main, contemporary MBR on lower level, features an en suite bath, steam shower & lrg dual walk-in closets.