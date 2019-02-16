All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1151 Orme Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1151 Orme Circle
Last updated March 2 2020 at 10:50 PM

1151 Orme Circle

1151 Orme Circle Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Virginia Highland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1151 Orme Circle Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
FULLY FURNISHED. Updated 1920s bungalow with unparalleled outdoor living space/heated pool! Home includes high end furnishings/utilities! Located steps from Piedmont Park, Beltline, Ponce City Market, Midtown. Bkyd oasis features spa, pool, plenty of privacy. 2nd- & 3rd-story entertaining decks, built 2014. Newly painted interior, soaring plank ceilings with exposed beams in LR; an adorable upstairs loft with skyline views. Split BR plan w/original MBR on main, contemporary MBR on lower level, features an en suite bath, steam shower & lrg dual walk-in closets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1151 Orme Circle have any available units?
1151 Orme Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1151 Orme Circle have?
Some of 1151 Orme Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1151 Orme Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1151 Orme Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1151 Orme Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1151 Orme Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1151 Orme Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1151 Orme Circle offers parking.
Does 1151 Orme Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1151 Orme Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1151 Orme Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1151 Orme Circle has a pool.
Does 1151 Orme Circle have accessible units?
No, 1151 Orme Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1151 Orme Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1151 Orme Circle has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atlas LaVista Hills
2200 Parklake Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Alexan EAV
1205 Metropolitan Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Monroe Place
2000 Monroe Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Buckhead 960
960 E Paces Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
841 MEMORIAL
841 Memorial Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
The Residences at City Center
55 Maple St NW
Atlanta, GA 30314
Skyhouse South
100 6th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Gables 820 West
820 W Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus