Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4405 W NORTH A STREET
Last updated March 28 2019 at 1:49 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4405 W NORTH A STREET
4405 West North a Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4405 West North a Street, Tampa, FL 33609
Westshore Palms
Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Fantastic 4 bedroom home in South Tampa. Fenced in Back Yard, First, Last and Security to move in, Good Credit, no criminal back ground
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4405 W NORTH A STREET have any available units?
4405 W NORTH A STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 4405 W NORTH A STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4405 W NORTH A STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4405 W NORTH A STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4405 W NORTH A STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 4405 W NORTH A STREET offer parking?
No, 4405 W NORTH A STREET does not offer parking.
Does 4405 W NORTH A STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4405 W NORTH A STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4405 W NORTH A STREET have a pool?
No, 4405 W NORTH A STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4405 W NORTH A STREET have accessible units?
No, 4405 W NORTH A STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4405 W NORTH A STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4405 W NORTH A STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 4405 W NORTH A STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 4405 W NORTH A STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
