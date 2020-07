Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym playground pool cats allowed parking on-site laundry clubhouse internet access internet cafe

Coopers Pond Apartments is one of the most charming apartment communities in Tampa, minutes away from everything the Bay Area has to offer. Enjoy beautiful, tree-lined views from patios, balconies, and bay windows. Choose from our studio, one, and two-bedroom apartment homes, or our two bedroom lofts. At Cooper's Pond you'll find every comfort and convenience you would expect. You can work up a sweat in our fitness room, then cool off in one of our two sparkling swimming pools or take your family out to the newly installed playground. If a furry family is more your style, you can enjoy our spacious dog park area, fully-equipped with a doggie fountain and wash area. All this and more is waiting for you at Coopers Pond, the perfect blend of location, comfort, and value. Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments available for rent in Tampa, FL.