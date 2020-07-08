3808 21ST AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FULLY RENOVATED SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME - YBOR CITY - 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME FULLY RENOVATED WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, WHITE SHAKER CABINETS WITH SOFT CLOSE DOORS & DRAWERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WASHER DRYER CONNECTIONS



Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)

First full month due at move-in

Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)

A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)

Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required

Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in

Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants

Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.

Pet application and screening is required

One-time Pet Fee $350 - $550 per pet

We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.



For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call 1(813) 543-8055



PLEASE NOTE:

A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.

Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.



