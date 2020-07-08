All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3808 21ST AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3808 21ST AVE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

3808 21ST AVE

3808 East 21st Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3808 East 21st Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605
East Tampa

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FULLY RENOVATED SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME - YBOR CITY - 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME FULLY RENOVATED WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, WHITE SHAKER CABINETS WITH SOFT CLOSE DOORS & DRAWERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WASHER DRYER CONNECTIONS

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and screening is required
One-time Pet Fee $350 - $550 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call 1(813) 543-8055

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

(RLNE5737494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3808 21ST AVE have any available units?
3808 21ST AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3808 21ST AVE have?
Some of 3808 21ST AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3808 21ST AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3808 21ST AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3808 21ST AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3808 21ST AVE is pet friendly.
Does 3808 21ST AVE offer parking?
No, 3808 21ST AVE does not offer parking.
Does 3808 21ST AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3808 21ST AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3808 21ST AVE have a pool?
No, 3808 21ST AVE does not have a pool.
Does 3808 21ST AVE have accessible units?
No, 3808 21ST AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3808 21ST AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3808 21ST AVE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crosswynde
1502 Marsh Cove Ct
Tampa, FL 33619
The Place at Davis Islands
411 Danube Avenue
Tampa, FL 33606
Luxe at 1820
1820 Crosstown Club Pl
Tampa, FL 33619
Audubon Village
5830 Memorial Hwy
Tampa, FL 33615
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
Grady Square
2615 N Grady Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir
Tampa, FL 33635
Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Dr
Tampa, FL 33619

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College