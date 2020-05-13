Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3619 W GRAY STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3619 W GRAY STREET
Last updated April 24 2019 at 1:45 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3619 W GRAY STREET
3619 West Gray Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3619 West Gray Street, Tampa, FL 33609
Oakford Park
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated home on a quiet street in South Tampa. Close to shopping. First, last and security to move in, no criminal record, good credit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3619 W GRAY STREET have any available units?
3619 W GRAY STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3619 W GRAY STREET have?
Some of 3619 W GRAY STREET's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3619 W GRAY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3619 W GRAY STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3619 W GRAY STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3619 W GRAY STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 3619 W GRAY STREET offer parking?
No, 3619 W GRAY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3619 W GRAY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3619 W GRAY STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3619 W GRAY STREET have a pool?
No, 3619 W GRAY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3619 W GRAY STREET have accessible units?
No, 3619 W GRAY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3619 W GRAY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3619 W GRAY STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Camden Preserve
6501 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
Sherwood Oaks
8450 Standish Bend Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
Brookview at Citrus Park
12780 Olive Jones Rd
Tampa, FL 33625
Harbour at Westshore
5320 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33611
Avion at Carrollwood
11500 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33618
Cortona South Tampa
5145 S Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33611
Channel Club Apartments
1115 E Twiggs St
Tampa, FL 33602
Nine15
915 North Franklin Street
Tampa, FL 33602
Similar Pages
Tampa 1 Bedrooms
Tampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly Apartments
Tampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Sun Bay South
Tampa Palms
Lowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln Gardens
Channel District
Old Seminole Heights
Temple Crest
Mac Farlane Park
Apartments Near Colleges
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical College
Ultimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College