Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

3511 Tabernacle Place

3511 Tabernacle Place · No Longer Available
Location

3511 Tabernacle Place, Tampa, FL 33607

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
car wash area
dog park
gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Fully Furnished Waterfront 2br/2ba Near Everything - Property Id: 69225

**Fully Furnished -- Move-in Ready**

Short term, month-to-month rental, or long-term are okay.

Beautiful property in Tampa area (Rocky Point) just 5 min from Tampa Intl Airport and International Plaza, and 20 minutes to Clearwater/Largo. This is a fully furnished, move-in ready 2br/2ba apartment home with a 3rd BONUS office den. The unit includes dishes, bedding, entertainment and all utilities needed.

This property comes with:
- 3 large swimming pools and multiple BBQ grills
- Large fitness center (including basketball court)
- Running trail along the water of Old Tampa Bay
- Game room in the community
- Fenced in dog park
- Car wash facilities on-site
- Large floor plan
- Gated community parking
- Wifi
- Close to everything
- Roku w/ Netflix & Hulu Live TV included
- Pet friendly
- Full kitchen w/ all appliances, dishes, dinnerware, etc
- Full washer and dryer
- On-site maintenance

Available on the 23rd of March 2020.

For more info, contact Tyler by phone or text.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/69225
Property Id 69225

(RLNE5621263)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

