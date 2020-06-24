3511 Tabernacle Place

Amenities

Fully Furnished Waterfront 2br/2ba Near Everything - Property Id: 69225



**Fully Furnished -- Move-in Ready**



Short term, month-to-month rental, or long-term are okay.



Beautiful property in Tampa area (Rocky Point) just 5 min from Tampa Intl Airport and International Plaza, and 20 minutes to Clearwater/Largo. This is a fully furnished, move-in ready 2br/2ba apartment home with a 3rd BONUS office den. The unit includes dishes, bedding, entertainment and all utilities needed.



This property comes with:

- 3 large swimming pools and multiple BBQ grills

- Large fitness center (including basketball court)

- Running trail along the water of Old Tampa Bay

- Game room in the community

- Fenced in dog park

- Car wash facilities on-site

- Large floor plan

- Gated community parking

- Wifi

- Close to everything

- Roku w/ Netflix & Hulu Live TV included

- Pet friendly

- Full kitchen w/ all appliances, dishes, dinnerware, etc

- Full washer and dryer

- On-site maintenance



Available on the 23rd of March 2020.



For more info, contact Tyler by phone or text.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/69225

