3511 Tabernacle Place

Amenities
Fully Furnished Waterfront 2br/2ba Near Everything - Property Id: 69225
**Fully Furnished -- Move-in Ready**
Short term, month-to-month rental, or long-term are okay.
Beautiful property in Tampa area (Rocky Point) just 5 min from Tampa Intl Airport and International Plaza, and 20 minutes to Clearwater/Largo. This is a fully furnished, move-in ready 2br/2ba apartment home with a 3rd BONUS office den. The unit includes dishes, bedding, entertainment and all utilities needed.
This property comes with:
- 3 large swimming pools and multiple BBQ grills
- Large fitness center (including basketball court)
- Running trail along the water of Old Tampa Bay
- Game room in the community
- Fenced in dog park
- Car wash facilities on-site
- Large floor plan
- Gated community parking
- Wifi
- Close to everything
- Roku w/ Netflix & Hulu Live TV included
- Pet friendly
- Full kitchen w/ all appliances, dishes, dinnerware, etc
- Full washer and dryer
- On-site maintenance
Available on the 23rd of March 2020.
For more info, contact Tyler by phone or text.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/69225
Property Id 69225
(RLNE5621263)