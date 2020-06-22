All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

3208 E POWHATAN AVE

3208 East Powhatan Avenue · (813) 412-5215
Location

3208 East Powhatan Avenue, Tampa, FL 33610
Live Oaks Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3208 E POWHATAN AVE · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 890 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
CHARMING 3 BEDROOM, 1 BATH HOME - CHARMING 3 BEDROOM, 1 BATH HOMEWITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, WHITE SHAKER CABINETS WITH SOFT CLOSE DOORS & DRAWERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WASHER / DRYER CONNECTIONS

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and screening is required
One-time Pet Fee $350 - $550 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.
Section 8 Accepted

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call (813) 412-5215

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

(RLNE5816199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3208 E POWHATAN AVE have any available units?
3208 E POWHATAN AVE has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3208 E POWHATAN AVE have?
Some of 3208 E POWHATAN AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3208 E POWHATAN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3208 E POWHATAN AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3208 E POWHATAN AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3208 E POWHATAN AVE is pet friendly.
Does 3208 E POWHATAN AVE offer parking?
No, 3208 E POWHATAN AVE does not offer parking.
Does 3208 E POWHATAN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3208 E POWHATAN AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3208 E POWHATAN AVE have a pool?
No, 3208 E POWHATAN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 3208 E POWHATAN AVE have accessible units?
No, 3208 E POWHATAN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3208 E POWHATAN AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3208 E POWHATAN AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
