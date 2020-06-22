3208 E POWHATAN AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

CHARMING 3 BEDROOM, 1 BATH HOME - CHARMING 3 BEDROOM, 1 BATH HOMEWITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, WHITE SHAKER CABINETS WITH SOFT CLOSE DOORS & DRAWERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WASHER / DRYER CONNECTIONS



Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)

First full month due at move-in

Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)

A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)

Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required

Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in

Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants

Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.

Pet application and screening is required

One-time Pet Fee $350 - $550 per pet

We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.

Section 8 Accepted



For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call (813) 412-5215



A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.

Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.



