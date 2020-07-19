All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3105 West Wilder Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3105 West Wilder Avenue
Last updated May 17 2019 at 11:04 PM

3105 West Wilder Avenue

3105 West Wilder Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3105 West Wilder Avenue, Tampa, FL 33614
Plaza Terrace

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this home that is in move in ready condition! Recent updates made to the home include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with granite counter tops and all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals, as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and stylish bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3105 West Wilder Avenue have any available units?
3105 West Wilder Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 3105 West Wilder Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3105 West Wilder Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3105 West Wilder Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3105 West Wilder Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3105 West Wilder Avenue offer parking?
No, 3105 West Wilder Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3105 West Wilder Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3105 West Wilder Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3105 West Wilder Avenue have a pool?
No, 3105 West Wilder Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3105 West Wilder Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3105 West Wilder Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3105 West Wilder Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3105 West Wilder Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3105 West Wilder Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3105 West Wilder Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Element
808 N Franklin St
Tampa, FL 33602
Palms at Sand Lake
1302 Cooperstown Ct
Tampa, FL 33613
Grande Oasis at Carrollwood
3516 Grand Cayman Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
Canopy at Citrus Park
13306 Canopy Grove Drive
Tampa, FL 33625
Olympus Harbour Island
301 Harbour Place Dr
Tampa, FL 33602
French Quarter
6423 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
Atwater at Westchase
6158 Beacon Isles Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
The Flats at Seminole Heights
4111 N Poplar Ave
Tampa, FL 33603

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College