Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2917 E 19th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2917 E 19th Ave
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:34 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2917 E 19th Ave
2917 East 19th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2917 East 19th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605
East Tampa
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Such a sweet home!!!3 br 2 bath dead end street. - 3 bedrooms 2 beths, amazing kitchen, tile thru out the property. Close to Ybor city.-such a sweet home-dead end street, close to parks
call today for showings 813-495-3875
(RLNE5060375)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2917 E 19th Ave have any available units?
2917 E 19th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 2917 E 19th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2917 E 19th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2917 E 19th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2917 E 19th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 2917 E 19th Ave offer parking?
No, 2917 E 19th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2917 E 19th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2917 E 19th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2917 E 19th Ave have a pool?
No, 2917 E 19th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2917 E 19th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2917 E 19th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2917 E 19th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2917 E 19th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2917 E 19th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2917 E 19th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Element
808 N Franklin St
Tampa, FL 33602
Bungalow Oaks Apartments
13418 Dottie Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
Windsor Manor
8610 Pine Tree Ct
Tampa, FL 33604
The Avli at Crosstown Center
9539 Delaney Creek Blvd
Tampa, FL 33619
Skyhouse Channelside
112 N 12th St
Tampa, FL 33602
University Square I
2900 University Square Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Lantower Westshore
4504 W Spruce St
Tampa, FL 33607
Atwater at Westchase
6158 Beacon Isles Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
Similar Pages
Tampa 1 Bedrooms
Tampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly Apartments
Tampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Sun Bay South
Tampa Palms
Lowry Park North
Channel District
West Meadows
Old Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln Gardens
Bayside West
Apartments Near Colleges
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical College
Ultimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College