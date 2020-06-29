All apartments in Tampa
2704 E. 23rd Ave. -

2704 East 23rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2704 East 23rd Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605
East Tampa

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
East Tampa 3/1 House- Available NOW - This 1,056 sq. ft. East Tampa home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, new flooring throughout, washer & dryer connections and much more! Located within minutes to I-4, schools, dining and everywhere else you need to be.

Schedule a viewing before it's gone!

HOW DO I GO SEE IT?
To see this home, just give Kara a text or call at 413218-6319

WHAT ARE YOUR REQUIREMENTS?
You have to have good rental history
No evictions or money owed to a previous landlord for any reason
Income requirements range from 2-3 times the monthly rent
You have to have at least 6 months job history at the same job
Credit and Criminal Background checks are required

APPLICATION FEE?
$75.00 per adult- regardless if married or not. Applications are found on our website at www.MomentumPM.org

HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO KNOW IF I AM APPROVED OR NOT?
It typically takes 24 to 48 hours but you must see the home FIRST!

WHAT IS YOUR DEPOSIT?
The deposit is the same as 1 month's rent.

WHAT ARE THE MOVE IN COSTS?
Application Fees
Security Deposit (Same as Rent)
Full Month's Rent (Any prorated portion will be due the 1st of the following month)
Any pet fees- if applicable

WHAT IS YOUR PET POLICY?
Most of our rentals allow pets. They must be full grown and spayed or neutered. Breed restrictions and Fees apply.

(RLNE5436836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2704 E. 23rd Ave. - have any available units?
2704 E. 23rd Ave. - doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 2704 E. 23rd Ave. - currently offering any rent specials?
2704 E. 23rd Ave. - is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2704 E. 23rd Ave. - pet-friendly?
Yes, 2704 E. 23rd Ave. - is pet friendly.
Does 2704 E. 23rd Ave. - offer parking?
No, 2704 E. 23rd Ave. - does not offer parking.
Does 2704 E. 23rd Ave. - have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2704 E. 23rd Ave. - does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2704 E. 23rd Ave. - have a pool?
No, 2704 E. 23rd Ave. - does not have a pool.
Does 2704 E. 23rd Ave. - have accessible units?
No, 2704 E. 23rd Ave. - does not have accessible units.
Does 2704 E. 23rd Ave. - have units with dishwashers?
No, 2704 E. 23rd Ave. - does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2704 E. 23rd Ave. - have units with air conditioning?
No, 2704 E. 23rd Ave. - does not have units with air conditioning.

