2704 E. 23rd Ave.

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly range

Unit Amenities range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

East Tampa 3/1 House- Available NOW - This 1,056 sq. ft. East Tampa home has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, new flooring throughout, washer & dryer connections and much more! Located within minutes to I-4, schools, dining and everywhere else you need to be.



Schedule a viewing before it's gone!



HOW DO I GO SEE IT?

To see this home, just give Kara a text or call at 413218-6319



WHAT ARE YOUR REQUIREMENTS?

You have to have good rental history

No evictions or money owed to a previous landlord for any reason

Income requirements range from 2-3 times the monthly rent

You have to have at least 6 months job history at the same job

Credit and Criminal Background checks are required



APPLICATION FEE?

$75.00 per adult- regardless if married or not. Applications are found on our website at www.MomentumPM.org



HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO KNOW IF I AM APPROVED OR NOT?

It typically takes 24 to 48 hours but you must see the home FIRST!



WHAT IS YOUR DEPOSIT?

The deposit is the same as 1 month's rent.



WHAT ARE THE MOVE IN COSTS?

Application Fees

Security Deposit (Same as Rent)

Full Month's Rent (Any prorated portion will be due the 1st of the following month)

Any pet fees- if applicable



WHAT IS YOUR PET POLICY?

Most of our rentals allow pets. They must be full grown and spayed or neutered. Breed restrictions and Fees apply.



(RLNE5436836)