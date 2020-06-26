All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2313 W Rio Vista Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2313 W Rio Vista Ave
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:24 AM

2313 W Rio Vista Ave

2313 West Rio Vista Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2313 West Rio Vista Avenue, Tampa, FL 33603

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2313 W Rio Vista Ave Available 06/21/19 - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Pet Policy
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed

(RLNE4946309)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2313 W Rio Vista Ave have any available units?
2313 W Rio Vista Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 2313 W Rio Vista Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2313 W Rio Vista Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2313 W Rio Vista Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2313 W Rio Vista Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2313 W Rio Vista Ave offer parking?
No, 2313 W Rio Vista Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2313 W Rio Vista Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2313 W Rio Vista Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2313 W Rio Vista Ave have a pool?
No, 2313 W Rio Vista Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2313 W Rio Vista Ave have accessible units?
No, 2313 W Rio Vista Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2313 W Rio Vista Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2313 W Rio Vista Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2313 W Rio Vista Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2313 W Rio Vista Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rivertree Landing
6909 Indian River Drive
Tampa, FL 33617
Bungalow Oaks Apartments
13418 Dottie Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
Canopy at Citrus Park
13306 Canopy Grove Drive
Tampa, FL 33625
Eagles Point at Tampa Palms
14551 N 46th St
Tampa, FL 33613
224 South Melville
224 S Melville Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Century Cross Creek
10821 Cross Creek Blvd
Tampa, FL 33647
22 North
2200 Cedar Trace Cir
Tampa, FL 33613
Preserve at Westchase
12349 W Linebaugh Ave
Tampa, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College