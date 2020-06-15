2109 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Seventh floor condo in the highly sought after Bayshore Royal Condos! The breathtaking view of of the Bay from your own personal balcony is the reason to call this condo your home! Recently renovated with top of the line Hurricane windows and Sliders! This condo features bamboo flooring in the living area, updated cabinetry and granite counters in kitchen. This condo also has a washer and dryer in the the unit. Beautifully updated bathroom with large ceramic tiles. Fabulous little speakeasy just downstairs next to the pool! Your are just minutes from Hyde Park, Channel side, Davis Islands, and Harbor Island. Walking distance from shopping and dining in the highly sought SOHO district. Water, Sewer, trash included. Call today to schedule a showing of the home.....this treasure will not last long. NO PETS!