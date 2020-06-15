All apartments in Tampa
2109 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD
Last updated May 16 2020 at 11:29 PM

2109 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD

2109 Bayshore Boulevard · (813) 394-4873
Location

2109 Bayshore Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33606
Historic Hyde Park North

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 704 · Avail. now

$1,920

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 846 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Seventh floor condo in the highly sought after Bayshore Royal Condos! The breathtaking view of of the Bay from your own personal balcony is the reason to call this condo your home! Recently renovated with top of the line Hurricane windows and Sliders! This condo features bamboo flooring in the living area, updated cabinetry and granite counters in kitchen. This condo also has a washer and dryer in the the unit. Beautifully updated bathroom with large ceramic tiles. Fabulous little speakeasy just downstairs next to the pool! Your are just minutes from Hyde Park, Channel side, Davis Islands, and Harbor Island. Walking distance from shopping and dining in the highly sought SOHO district. Water, Sewer, trash included. Call today to schedule a showing of the home.....this treasure will not last long. NO PETS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have any available units?
2109 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,920 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2109 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have?
Some of 2109 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2109 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
2109 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 2109 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 2109 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 2109 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 2109 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2109 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 2109 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 2109 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 2109 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2109 BAYSHORE BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
