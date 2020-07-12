/
historic hyde park north
271 Apartments for rent in Historic Hyde Park North, Tampa, FL
2001 W Dekle
2001 W Dekle Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1025 sqft
Prime location walking distance to Bayshore Blvd and the expressway. Community features a resident portal, off-street parking, laundry facilities, and outdoor patio area. Units have ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and high-end cabinetry.
2109 Bayshore Blvd Unit 704
2109 Bayshore Boulevard, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Seventh floor condo in the highly sought after Bayshore Royal Condos! The breathtaking view of of the Bay from your own personal balcony is the reason to call this condo your home! Recently renovated with top of the line Hurricane windows and
1810 W JETTON AVENUE
1810 Jetton Avenue, Tampa, FL
6 Bedrooms
$5,700
3236 sqft
Fantastic 4/3 pool home available in the heart of Historic Hyde Park. Imagine arriving home to a relaxing and inviting porch to enjoy!.
905 S BRUCE STREET
905 South Bruce Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2265 sqft
Elegant renovated Craftsman Bungalow in trendy Hyde Park Village. Located steps from chic dining and retail district of Hyde Park Village. The home was featured in 2017 Hyde Park Historic Home tour. Beautiful spacious kitchen and open living spaces.
Results within 1 mile of Historic Hyde Park North
Post Hyde Park
502 S Fremont Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,415
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1384 sqft
Located just a short distance from Bayshore Boulevard and Hyde Park Village. Units range from apartments to townhomes, and offer granite counters, in-unit laundry and bathtubs.
2Bayshore
101 W Beach Pl, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,525
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,757
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,343
1082 sqft
Minutes from the waterfront and Highway 618. Luxury living with stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Fun on-site amenities including yoga, courtyard, bike storage and 24-hour gym. Green community. On-site business center.
Bleecker Hyde Park
1702 W Cleveland St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,496
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,291
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1001 sqft
Upscale units just north of the Selmon Expressway near Hyde Park. Apartments feature granite countertops with tile backsplash, European-style cabinetry and wood blinds. Coffee bar and social clubhouse on-site.
Havana Square
400 N Rome Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,420
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury resort living with premiere features: hardwood floors, granite counters, appliance package and relaxing bathtubs. Community offers a pool oasis, bocce court, full service gym, and convenient access to Tampa with I-275 nearby.
Palma Ceia Hyde Park
2402 Teresa Cir, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,255
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
835 sqft
In the middle of it all, Palma Ceia is the perfect blend of convenience and calm in one of Tampa’s most picturesque neighborhoods. STUDIO 1 AND 2 BEDROOMS
NoHo Flats
401 N Rome Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Trendy apartments located in South Tampa with close proximity to downtown area. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite counters, fireplace and extra storage. Amenities include trash valet, courtyard, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym.
Manor Riverwalk
202 S Parker St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,686
616 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,022
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,629
1199 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Manor Riverwalk in Tampa. View photos, descriptions and more!
Altis Grand Central
504 W Grand Central Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,659
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,788
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,417
1017 sqft
Experience a new dimension at Altís Grand Central, a new reality created from vivid imagination; apartment living with a level of sophistication that once only existed in your dreams.
3001 West Horatio
3001 W Horatio St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,092
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,196
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A luxurious community in the SOHO area. Updated interiors with upscale features, including granite countertops and new appliances. On-site parking provided. Beautiful landscaping. Close to area parks and entertainment.
916 S Rome
916 S Rome Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location close to Bayshore Blvd. Apartments include granite countertops, wood floors, and brushed nickel fixtures. Community has lush landscaping throughout and is pet friendly.
224 South Melville
224 S Melville Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,296
726 sqft
Right off Platt Street near South Howard's busy retail and entertainment area. A modern, updated community with new kitchens and beautiful wood floors throughout. On-site courtyard with grilling area. Close to Hyde Park.
Element
808 N Franklin St, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,570
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1208 sqft
Upscale and ultra-modern. This community is in the heart of the Arts District. On-site health club, theater room, outdoor grilling area, and onsite restaurant and retail. Incredible views and spacious layouts.
The Morrison
936 S Howard Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1209 sqft
Minutes from the Selmon Expressway and Hillsborough Bay. Modern apartment building with controlled access. Rooftop lounge, pool, sauna, outdoor kitchen. Two-bedroom units come with washer/dryer and extra storage. Off-street parking.
916 S Oregon
916 South Oregon Avenue, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,409
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to character and convenience at 916 S. Oregon, where everything that makes Hyde Park special is outside your door.STUDIO | 2 BEDROOM
2923 W Santiago St
2923 West Santiago Street, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1088 sqft
Awesome Location! 2Bed /1.5 Bath Townhouse - Tampa - This townhouse is only one block off of Bayshore with waterview 2 bed 1.5 bath townhome. Nice brick patio with privacy fence. Carport parking in the rear. Living & Dining Room combo.
2405 S Ardson Pl Unit 403
2405 South Ardson Place, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2060 sqft
CALL RITA VASQUEZ 98130 786-2000 FOR SHOWING Howell Park on Bayshore Blvd. This is a 55 or over community. Nicely updated Kitchen with granite counter-tops, marble floors and newer appliances. Kitchen offers eat in space. Wall to wall carpet.
2314 South Clewis Court, 302
2314 South Clewis Court, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
948 sqft
Lovely 2/2 unit with a private patio. Spacious open split plan with hardwood floors, family room and kitchen. Reserved parking space.
3002 W Sitios Street - D
3002 West Sitios Street, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1120 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Recently renovated 1925 building in the heart of South Tampa, just one block from Palma Ceia Golf + Country Club. Walk beautiful tree-lined streets to neighborhood playground, dog park and Bayshore Blvd.
101 W Beach Pl 2
101 Beach Place, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,612
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous Bayshore apartment community - Property Id: 233442 Gorgeous Bayshore location. Walk to Harbour Island, Hyde Pk, Publix and Riverwalk. Saltwater pool, outdoor kitchen, two story renovated 24/7 fitness center overlooking the water.
1307 W NASSAU STREET
1307 West Nassau Street, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1044 sqft
Remodeled 2BD/1BA single family home located in north Hyde park. This home has been nicely upgraded with wood floors throughout and tile in wet areas. It has a large front yard and the back yard is completely fenced in.
