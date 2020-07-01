All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:31 AM

19271 STONE HEDGE DRIVE

19271 Stone Hedge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19271 Stone Hedge Drive, Tampa, FL 33647

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in a POOL Community. Spacious kitchen with expansive counter tops. Open floor Plan. This town home comes complete with washer and dryer. Pleant of closet space. Double sink and large shower in Master bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19271 STONE HEDGE DRIVE have any available units?
19271 STONE HEDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 19271 STONE HEDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 19271 STONE HEDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19271 STONE HEDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
19271 STONE HEDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19271 STONE HEDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 19271 STONE HEDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 19271 STONE HEDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 19271 STONE HEDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 19271 STONE HEDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19271 STONE HEDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19271 STONE HEDGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 19271 STONE HEDGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 19271 STONE HEDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 19271 STONE HEDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 19271 STONE HEDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19271 STONE HEDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

