Lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in a POOL Community. Spacious kitchen with expansive counter tops. Open floor Plan. This town home comes complete with washer and dryer. Pleant of closet space. Double sink and large shower in Master bath.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19271 STONE HEDGE DRIVE have any available units?
19271 STONE HEDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 19271 STONE HEDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 19271 STONE HEDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19271 STONE HEDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
19271 STONE HEDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.