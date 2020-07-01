19271 STONE HEDGE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in a POOL Community. Spacious kitchen with expansive counter tops. Open floor Plan. This town home comes complete with washer and dryer. Pleant of closet space. Double sink and large shower in Master bath.