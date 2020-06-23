All apartments in Tampa
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
1914 East 4th Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019

1914 East 4th Avenue

1914 East 4th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1914 East 4th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605
Historic Ybor City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
See the Video Property Tour

Available 01/20/19! This 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in the 4th Avenue Lofts and is located in the heart of Tampa's Ybor City. Lots of luxury upgrades including wood flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A unique feature of this unit is its own roof top deck where you can enjoy spectacular views of Tampa, Ybor City, etc. Conveniently located in Ybor City, a few blocks from the trolley to Downtown Tampa and Channelside. Easy access to I-4, I-275 and the bridges to the Suncoast beaches.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted, and have bad rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1914 East 4th Avenue have any available units?
1914 East 4th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1914 East 4th Avenue have?
Some of 1914 East 4th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1914 East 4th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1914 East 4th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1914 East 4th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1914 East 4th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1914 East 4th Avenue offer parking?
No, 1914 East 4th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1914 East 4th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1914 East 4th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1914 East 4th Avenue have a pool?
No, 1914 East 4th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1914 East 4th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1914 East 4th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1914 East 4th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1914 East 4th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
