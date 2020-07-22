/
historic ybor city
238 Apartments for rent in Historic Ybor City, Tampa, FL
Bainbridge Ybor City
1512 E 12th Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1144 sqft
A development chock-full of amenities, this beautiful location includes lush courtyards, an on-site fitness center, and lots of stylish features. Units offer modern kitchens, luxury floor plans, stainless steel appliance packages and more.
1510 N 17th St #3C
1510 North 17th Street, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
798 sqft
2/2 Condo in Awesome Ybor City Area! - Great Ybor City Condo! Upstairs unit dramatic vaulted ceilings great lay out 2nd room could be used as bedroom. Open Balcony with city and quarter views. Ceramic tile in all rooms.
1910 E PALM AVENUE
1910 East Palm Avenue, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1146 sqft
2BD/2BA- Beautiful corner unit at the Quarter of Ybor. The condo was just upgraded with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops in the kitchen and baths, beautiful laminate floors in the wet areas, brand new carpet and paint.
1810 East Palm Avenue - 1, Unit 1309
1810 East Palm Avenue, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,185
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Quarter at Ybor is located in the historic district of East Tampa and offers condos that have an urban style feel. This is an ideal location in the heart of Tampa, you will love all the action and attractions you can take part in.
Channel Club Apartments
1115 E Twiggs St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,600
511 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
1209 sqft
Welcome to Channel Club, where you will experience a life of luxury and a view from the top! Our Channelside apartments are uniquely designed with your lifestyle in mind and include access to exceptional resident amenities and conveniences.
Bell Channelside
1120 E Twiggs St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,414
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,629
1707 sqft
Residents can walk to both the Tampa Union Station and Ybor Channel from this location. Luxury features include a guest suite, garage parking, coffee bar and yoga. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring.
Nine15
915 North Franklin Street, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,687
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,632
1119 sqft
In downtown Tampa's vibrant arts and entertainment district, these one- and two-bedroom high-rise apartment homes feature a gym, bike storage, car-charging stations and storage units.
Aurora
124 S Morgan St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,463
694 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,724
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1141 sqft
Just 8 miles from Busch Gardens. Easy access to interstates 4 and 275, and close to Tampa Bay beaches. Studio, one- and two-bedroom units available. Hardwood floors, granite countertops, dishwashers and in-unit laundry.
The Fitzgerald
1211 E Kennedy Blvd, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1069 sqft
Located in Tampa, just steps from Tampa Union Station and the Ybor Channel. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Community offers gym, pool, yoga and dog park
The Slade at Channelside
1190 E Washington St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,551
723 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,651
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1129 sqft
Situated between the Ybor Channel and Selmon Expressway, this property has a pool, yoga studio, concierge, hot tub and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Units are recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring.
Pierhouse at Channelside
1226 E Cumberland Ave, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,546
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,091
1202 sqft
Excellent location close to entertainment like the Florida Aquarium. Units boast laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and dishwasher. Luxurious community features include gym, parking, pool, internet access and clubhouse.
Skyhouse Channelside
112 N 12th St, Tampa, FL
Studio
$1,411
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,583
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,309
1046 sqft
Just off the water and near Highway 41. Stunning amenities including granite countertops, hardwood floors and fireplaces. On-site amenities include a coffee bar, 24-hour concierge service, pool, garages and clubhouse.
Element
808 N Franklin St, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,560
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,215
1196 sqft
Upscale and ultra-modern. This community is in the heart of the Arts District. On-site health club, theater room, outdoor grilling area, and onsite restaurant and retail. Incredible views and spacious layouts.
1211 E Kennedy Blvd 2
1211 East Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1105 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/23/20 Channelside Gem-Concrete construction*Very cool - Property Id: 280109 (sorry-no co-signers) --Top rated Channelside Boutique apartment. Rare 2x2 that just came available on 7/23---Amazing walkability! New Publix next door.
3305 Sanchez St
3305 Sanchez Street, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom located close to Tampa, shopping and transportation. The home is pet friendly and has a large fenced in yard, it will not last longDiscounted rent when you qualify. Can also be converted to Rent-To-Own.
101 S 12TH STREET
101 South 12th Street, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
3026 sqft
You will love this Penthouse with views of Tampa skyline available to rent! Take in the views through the floor to ceiling windows and from the large balcony. This condo is 3,000 sq/ft with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms.
1501 Doyle Carlton Dr Apt 211
1501 Doyle Carlton Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
906 sqft
Text/Call Kyle Jones for a showing 727-480-5028 Water/Sewer/Trash Included Come see this 2nd Story Condo on Tampa Riverwalk close to Armature works in a gated Community with a pool.
412 E Columbus Dr
412 East Columbus Drive, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$995
1054 sqft
Available August 7th!! 3 bedroom home located off Columbus Ave! Central heat and air, Huge fenced yard, hardwood floors, full kitchen! Close to downtown and shopping! Contact us at 727-712-6073 option 2
1208 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD
1208 East Kennedy Boulevard, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1185 sqft
Freshly painted with brand-new contemporary wood-look tile floors throughout the entire home as well. Beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bathroom split floorplan with large balcony overlooking the pool deck, downtown, and Channelside.
777 N ASHLEY DRIVE
777 North Ashley Drive, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,675
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
STUNNING ONE BEDROOM ON THE 14TH FLOOR OF SKYPOINT! FABULOUS BUILDING WITH ROOF TOP POOL AND SPA AND ALSO A ROOF TOP PARK WITH BBQ STATIONS. GREAT CONCIERGE SERVICE 24 HOURS. ONE PARKING SPACE IN THE GARAGE.
1238 E KENNEDY BOULEVARD
1238 E Kennedy Blvd Unit 1002, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful and spacious 2/2 in the in-demand Channelside high rise, Ventana. Open Floor Plan with the Ventana's signature floor to ceiling window for light and bright Living Areas. King sized Master Suite and perfect second Bedroom/Den.
1205 E 29TH AVENUE
1205 East 29th Avenue, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
900 sqft
Here is your chance to rent this fully remodled 2nd floor condo unit.
1205 HOLMES AVENUE
1205 Holmes Avenue, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great opportunity to rent a charming bungalow in Ybor Heights! The main home has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths at 1,119 square feet, including a large utility / laundry room and fully fenced in yard.
1227 E MADISON STREET
1227 Madison Street, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
1387 sqft
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged.
