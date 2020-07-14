All apartments in Tampa
South Pointe Apartments

5000 S Himes Ave · (813) 308-0472
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5000 S Himes Ave, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0135 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,021

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 595 sqft

Unit 0426 · Avail. now

$1,094

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 595 sqft

Unit 0133 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,096

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 595 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0137 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,323

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 907 sqft

Unit 0418 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,339

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 907 sqft

Unit 0328 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,483

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1138 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from South Pointe Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
clubhouse
concierge
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
online portal
hot tub
Welcome home to South Pointe Apartments, a 112-unit community in South Tampa, Florida offering spacious one and two bedroom homes for rent. South Pointe offers a stellar location with walking distance to a nearby Target, Starbucks and is a short drive to the Cross Town Connector Florida 618. Find yourself relaxing on the beaches of Tampa in minutes! Homes include full size washer and dryer connections, multi speed ceiling fans with lighting, screened in patios or balconies with outside storage and so much more! Some homes boast fine cherry wood cabinetry, updated appliances and brushed nickel hardware and lighting throughout. Residents of South Pointe enjoy a striking selection of amenities such as a swimming pool with sundeck lounge, a strength and cardio fitness center and an outdoor grilling area to entertain guests. Stop by or schedule an appointment to view and reserve your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does South Pointe Apartments have any available units?
South Pointe Apartments has 7 units available starting at $1,021 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does South Pointe Apartments have?
Some of South Pointe Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is South Pointe Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
South Pointe Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is South Pointe Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, South Pointe Apartments is pet friendly.
Does South Pointe Apartments offer parking?
No, South Pointe Apartments does not offer parking.
Does South Pointe Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, South Pointe Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does South Pointe Apartments have a pool?
Yes, South Pointe Apartments has a pool.
Does South Pointe Apartments have accessible units?
No, South Pointe Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does South Pointe Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, South Pointe Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
