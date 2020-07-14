Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system clubhouse concierge gym pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill online portal hot tub

Welcome home to South Pointe Apartments, a 112-unit community in South Tampa, Florida offering spacious one and two bedroom homes for rent. South Pointe offers a stellar location with walking distance to a nearby Target, Starbucks and is a short drive to the Cross Town Connector Florida 618. Find yourself relaxing on the beaches of Tampa in minutes! Homes include full size washer and dryer connections, multi speed ceiling fans with lighting, screened in patios or balconies with outside storage and so much more! Some homes boast fine cherry wood cabinetry, updated appliances and brushed nickel hardware and lighting throughout. Residents of South Pointe enjoy a striking selection of amenities such as a swimming pool with sundeck lounge, a strength and cardio fitness center and an outdoor grilling area to entertain guests. Stop by or schedule an appointment to view and reserve your new home today!