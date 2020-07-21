Rent Calculator
17110 Carrington Park Drive
Last updated February 24 2020 at 12:20 AM
1 of 18
17110 Carrington Park Drive
17110 Carrington Park Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
17110 Carrington Park Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Tampa Palms
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
2nd floor - no Patio - water and trash are included in the rent
Condominium
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17110 Carrington Park Drive have any available units?
17110 Carrington Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 17110 Carrington Park Drive have?
Some of 17110 Carrington Park Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 17110 Carrington Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17110 Carrington Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17110 Carrington Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 17110 Carrington Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 17110 Carrington Park Drive offer parking?
No, 17110 Carrington Park Drive does not offer parking.
Does 17110 Carrington Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17110 Carrington Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17110 Carrington Park Drive have a pool?
No, 17110 Carrington Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 17110 Carrington Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 17110 Carrington Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17110 Carrington Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17110 Carrington Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
