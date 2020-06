Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage range refrigerator

NO ASSOCIATION RAPID MOVE IN!!!!!***HOUSE IS FRESHLY PAINTED INSIDE AND OUT!!!!! **READY FOR OCCUPANCY!!!**LARGE 2/1 WITH ENCLOSED GARAGE COULD BE 3RD BEDROOM OR A DEN!!!**NEW STOVE**BRAND NEW ROOF!!**TILE THROUGHOUT**FENCED YARD**WASHER/DRYER "AS IS"**PET ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL AND AN ADDITIONAL REFUNDABLE $500 SECURITY DEPOSIT**SECTION 8 WELCOME!!!!!!**RUN RUN THIS WON'T LAST!! **SEE BROKER REMARKS***EASY TO SHOW!!PLEASE USE SHOW ASSIST!!!