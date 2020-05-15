All apartments in Sunrise
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:11 PM

3791 NW 84th Ave

3791 Northwest 84th Avenue · (954) 650-0827
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3791 Northwest 84th Avenue, Sunrise, FL 33351
Spring Tree

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1F · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1190 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
guest parking
Beautiful 2/2 unit w/private screened-in patio. This 1st floor unit features 2 master suites w/walk in closets & full bathrooms, full size washer & dryer, updated kitchen w/new SS refrigerator, lots of storage, fully upgraded w/wood-look tile thru-out, fun chalk board entry way wall, Marble shower in master bathroom, Pottery Barn lighting, mirrors & bathroom fixtures and shutters for all windows. 1 designated parking spot + guest parking. Community pool just steps away. Pet friendly (1 pet up to 20 lbs). Close to shopping, dining, schools & parks. 620 min. credit per assn. See attachments. Tenant occupied until July 15th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3791 NW 84th Ave have any available units?
3791 NW 84th Ave has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3791 NW 84th Ave have?
Some of 3791 NW 84th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3791 NW 84th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3791 NW 84th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3791 NW 84th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3791 NW 84th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3791 NW 84th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3791 NW 84th Ave does offer parking.
Does 3791 NW 84th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3791 NW 84th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3791 NW 84th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3791 NW 84th Ave has a pool.
Does 3791 NW 84th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3791 NW 84th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3791 NW 84th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3791 NW 84th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 3791 NW 84th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3791 NW 84th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
