3791 NW 84th Ave

Amenities
Beautiful 2/2 unit w/private screened-in patio. This 1st floor unit features 2 master suites w/walk in closets & full bathrooms, full size washer & dryer, updated kitchen w/new SS refrigerator, lots of storage, fully upgraded w/wood-look tile thru-out, fun chalk board entry way wall, Marble shower in master bathroom, Pottery Barn lighting, mirrors & bathroom fixtures and shutters for all windows. 1 designated parking spot + guest parking. Community pool just steps away. Pet friendly (1 pet up to 20 lbs). Close to shopping, dining, schools & parks. 620 min. credit per assn. See attachments. Tenant occupied until July 15th.