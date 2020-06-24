9084 YONATH STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool garage internet access

Total rent is $2625. This includes cable, water, electricity, internet, access to the community amenities such as pool and gym. Dryer/Washer, Range, Microwave, ceiling fans provided. Dimensions to be confirmed by Lessee.