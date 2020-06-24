All apartments in Orlando
9084 YONATH STREET
9084 YONATH STREET

9084 Yonath Street · No Longer Available
Location

9084 Yonath Street, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Total rent is $2625. This includes cable, water, electricity, internet, access to the community amenities such as pool and gym. Dryer/Washer, Range, Microwave, ceiling fans provided. Dimensions to be confirmed by Lessee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9084 YONATH STREET have any available units?
9084 YONATH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 9084 YONATH STREET have?
Some of 9084 YONATH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9084 YONATH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
9084 YONATH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9084 YONATH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 9084 YONATH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 9084 YONATH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 9084 YONATH STREET offers parking.
Does 9084 YONATH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9084 YONATH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9084 YONATH STREET have a pool?
Yes, 9084 YONATH STREET has a pool.
Does 9084 YONATH STREET have accessible units?
No, 9084 YONATH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 9084 YONATH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9084 YONATH STREET has units with dishwashers.
