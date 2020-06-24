9084 YONATH STREET

Total rent is $2625. This includes cable, water, electricity, internet, access to the community amenities such as pool and gym. Dryer/Washer, Range, Microwave, ceiling fans provided. Dimensions to be confirmed by Lessee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
