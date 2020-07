Northbridge on Millenia Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room car wash area clubhouse 24hr gym playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill sauna accessible garage parking on-site laundry accepts section 8 business center coffee bar e-payments game room internet access internet cafe lobby media room online portal package receiving pool table trash valet

***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process***



Live it. Love it! at Northbridge at Millenia Lake!

Offering one, two and three bedroom apartments in Orlando, Northbridge provides direct access to onsite restaurants, retail shopping and daycare - helping make the lives of our residents both convenient and easy! Many of our apartments feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer and dryer, large soaking tubs, walk-in closets and more. Residents can enjoy beating the Florida heat in one of our two swimming pools, staying beach-ready in our fitness center, keeping their ride clean with our car care station, and handling business in our remote work space. 100% of Venterras communities are Top Rated on Apartment Ratings.com. Schedule a tour and find out why this is where you want to call home! You will experience a move-in so exceptional, we guarantee it. Live it. Love it. Guaranteed. We are here for you and available to take your call 24/7.