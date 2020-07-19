8639 Lower Villagewalk Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage internet access tennis court

Beautiful 3/3 Townhouse in VillageWalk of Lake Nona (Gated) - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhouse in the highly desirable community of Villagewalk in Lake Nona!



This property features an open floor-plan complete with large living/dining combo open to the nicely equipped kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, large breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet space with tiling throughout.



The master bedroom features a large walk-in closet, master bathroom with dual vanities and walk-in shower, and private balcony with beautiful views of the community.



This property also features two other bedrooms with walk-in closets, two full size bathrooms, additional private balcony, separate laundry room with washer/dryer included, security system, and a 2-car garage with auto-opener.



The Village Walk at Lake Nona community features a gated entrance, state-of-the-art fitness center, heated resort-style pool and lap pool, tennis pavilion and 6 lighted tennis courts, lighted basketball court, tot lot, lakeside gazebo along with a community towncenter that includes a gas station, cafe and deli market, post office, hair and nail salon, bank, card room, main hall, library, catering kitchen and much more.



Included in the rent is 24-Hour manned guard gate, lawn maintenance, basic cable t.v., high-speed internet, and security alarm monitoring.



The Village Walk at Lake Nona community is located just off Narcoosee Road in Lake Nona and offers quick, convenient access to Medical City, OIA (Orlando International Airport), local schools, shopping and dining establishments and area theme parks and attractions.



Proof of Renters Insurance Policy is required to rent this property. Small pets considered.



This property is being offered exclusively by Ryan Smith, REALTOR® & Property Manager with Fusilier Management Group.



For more information or to schedule a private viewing CALL 407-476-0476.



(RLNE5914407)