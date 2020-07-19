All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 8639 Lower Villagewalk Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
8639 Lower Villagewalk Circle
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

8639 Lower Villagewalk Circle

8639 Lower Villagewalk Circle · (407) 476-0476 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Lake Nona
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8639 Lower Villagewalk Circle, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8639 Lower Villagewalk Circle · Avail. now

$2,025

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1830 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Beautiful 3/3 Townhouse in VillageWalk of Lake Nona (Gated) - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhouse in the highly desirable community of Villagewalk in Lake Nona!

This property features an open floor-plan complete with large living/dining combo open to the nicely equipped kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, large breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet space with tiling throughout.

The master bedroom features a large walk-in closet, master bathroom with dual vanities and walk-in shower, and private balcony with beautiful views of the community.

This property also features two other bedrooms with walk-in closets, two full size bathrooms, additional private balcony, separate laundry room with washer/dryer included, security system, and a 2-car garage with auto-opener.

The Village Walk at Lake Nona community features a gated entrance, state-of-the-art fitness center, heated resort-style pool and lap pool, tennis pavilion and 6 lighted tennis courts, lighted basketball court, tot lot, lakeside gazebo along with a community towncenter that includes a gas station, cafe and deli market, post office, hair and nail salon, bank, card room, main hall, library, catering kitchen and much more.

Included in the rent is 24-Hour manned guard gate, lawn maintenance, basic cable t.v., high-speed internet, and security alarm monitoring.

The Village Walk at Lake Nona community is located just off Narcoosee Road in Lake Nona and offers quick, convenient access to Medical City, OIA (Orlando International Airport), local schools, shopping and dining establishments and area theme parks and attractions.

Proof of Renters Insurance Policy is required to rent this property. Small pets considered.

This property is being offered exclusively by Ryan Smith, REALTOR® & Property Manager with Fusilier Management Group.

For more information or to schedule a private viewing CALL 407-476-0476.

(RLNE5914407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8639 Lower Villagewalk Circle have any available units?
8639 Lower Villagewalk Circle has a unit available for $2,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 8639 Lower Villagewalk Circle have?
Some of 8639 Lower Villagewalk Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8639 Lower Villagewalk Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8639 Lower Villagewalk Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8639 Lower Villagewalk Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 8639 Lower Villagewalk Circle is pet friendly.
Does 8639 Lower Villagewalk Circle offer parking?
Yes, 8639 Lower Villagewalk Circle offers parking.
Does 8639 Lower Villagewalk Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8639 Lower Villagewalk Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8639 Lower Villagewalk Circle have a pool?
Yes, 8639 Lower Villagewalk Circle has a pool.
Does 8639 Lower Villagewalk Circle have accessible units?
No, 8639 Lower Villagewalk Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8639 Lower Villagewalk Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 8639 Lower Villagewalk Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 8639 Lower Villagewalk Circle?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sabal Palm at Lake Buena Vista
13675 Lake Vining Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Residences at West Place
753 Sherwood Terrace Dr
Orlando, FL 32818
Lantower Grande Flats
3512 Grand Reserve Way
Orlando, FL 32837
Integra Cove
6801 Integra Cove Blvd
Orlando, FL 32821
Fisherman's Village
5800 Dolphin Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Lofts at SoDo
100 W Grant St
Orlando, FL 32806
Rialto
7343 Sand Lake Rd
Orlando, FL 32819
Ancora
10107 Ancora Circle
Orlando, FL 32821

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity