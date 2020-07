Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym playground pool internet access online portal cats allowed parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe package receiving

Welcome to Enclave at Lake Ellenor, located in Orlando, Florida. Our picturesque community features studio, one, two and three-bedroom homes surrounded by lush Florida landscaping and borders the shores of Lake Ellenor. Homes at our community are open-concept and feature well-equipped kitchens and upgraded fixtures and finishes throughout. With unique features like 20-ft vaulted ceilings, skylights, sunken living rooms, and over-sized screened lanais, it's easy to see why life is so well lived at Enclave at Lake Ellenor. Centrally located in one of the hottest areas of Orlando, Enclave at Lake Ellenor is just south of Downtown, conveniently located near Universal Orlando and the Walt Disney World Resort, and is also just minutes from shopping at dining at both The Florida Mall and The Mall at Millenia. Commuting around Orlando is a breeze, as our community is close to several major transportation arteries in the area including 528 and the Florida Turnpike.