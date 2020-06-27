Amenities
8567 Pinter Street Available 09/01/19 Beautiful 3 bed - 2.5 Bath Townhome for rent in Laureate Park ~ Lake Nona - Available for showings now! Ready for occupancy 9/7/2019
Wonderful unit in the up-and-coming Laureate Park neighborhood of Lake Nona. Right in the Heart of Orlando's Medical City.
2 car garage
Granite counter tops
Stainless steel appliances
Tile throughout all living areas
Spacious balcony right off master bedroom
Enjoy access to the beautiful resort style pool and amenities of Laureate Park
Rent includes high speed internet
Basic Cable service
12 - Month Minimum Lease
Application includes full criminal background, credit check, and eviction judgments.
Please note, we require all applicants to have
- a combined monthly, net household income of 3X the monthly rent,
- good standing credit - minimum score of 600,
- and no prior evictions or collections from any apartment complexes
Along with your application, please include a copy of your photo ID as well as two consecutive months of your most recent pay stubs or other proof of income.
We will not accept W2s as proof of income.
Pets allowed on a case by case basis per owner's instructions. There will be a one time non-refundable pet fee, per pet, based on your pets, breed, size, and age.
