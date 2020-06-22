Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub extra storage fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym playground pool racquetball court bbq/grill internet access tennis court parking hot tub internet cafe lobby online portal

Welcome home to Windrift Apartments – a quiet enclave of apartment homes in Orlando, FL. Make your next home at Windrift to enjoy a connected and central location with immediate proximity to I-4, 417, and 408. Downtown is just 10 minutes away, plus there are multiple options for shopping, dining, and entertainment all outside your doorstep.



Homes at Windrift are getting newly renovated and will feature modern conveniences like premium stainless steel appliances, new cabinetry, and upgraded fixtures throughout. With five unique, open-concept, one and two-bedroom floorplans, you’re sure to find a home that perfectly fits your lifestyle at Windrift. Our residents enjoy fabulous amenities including a new clubhouse with a coffee cafe and business center, resort-style swimming pool with sundeck, racquetball court, and a pet park. That’s right, we are a pet-friendly community and large dogs are welcome here!



