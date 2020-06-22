All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 AM

Windrift

949 Crowsnest Cir · (407) 499-8115
Location

949 Crowsnest Cir, Orlando, FL 32825
Union Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0913-201 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,032

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 760 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1014-206 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,169

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1077 sqft

Unit 7901-208 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,189

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1077 sqft

Unit 7937-208 · Avail. now

$1,289

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1077 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Windrift.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
parking
hot tub
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
Welcome home to Windrift Apartments – a quiet enclave of apartment homes in Orlando, FL. Make your next home at Windrift to enjoy a connected and central location with immediate proximity to I-4, 417, and 408. Downtown is just 10 minutes away, plus there are multiple options for shopping, dining, and entertainment all outside your doorstep.

Homes at Windrift are getting newly renovated and will feature modern conveniences like premium stainless steel appliances, new cabinetry, and upgraded fixtures throughout. With five unique, open-concept, one and two-bedroom floorplans, you’re sure to find a home that perfectly fits your lifestyle at Windrift. Our residents enjoy fabulous amenities including a new clubhouse with a coffee cafe and business center, resort-style swimming pool with sundeck, racquetball court, and a pet park. That’s right, we are a pet-friendly community and large dogs are welcome here!

Stop by or give us a call today to tour your new home at Windrift Apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 for 1 pet, $500 for 2 pets
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month for 1 pet, $20/month for 2 pets
restrictions: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Open parking: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Windrift have any available units?
Windrift has 4 units available starting at $1,032 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does Windrift have?
Some of Windrift's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windrift currently offering any rent specials?
Windrift is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Windrift pet-friendly?
Yes, Windrift is pet friendly.
Does Windrift offer parking?
Yes, Windrift offers parking.
Does Windrift have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Windrift offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Windrift have a pool?
Yes, Windrift has a pool.
Does Windrift have accessible units?
No, Windrift does not have accessible units.
Does Windrift have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Windrift has units with dishwashers.

