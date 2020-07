Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup cable included carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar concierge courtyard fire pit internet access package receiving playground racquetball court sauna tennis court yoga

Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Centrally located in beautiful Orlando, Florida, The Bentley at Maitland offers rental apartments that include upscale amenities, excellent service and a convenient location. Our pet-friendly community, set on gorgeous lush landscape, includes beautiful and spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans. Come see our exquisitely updated units, and our state of the art amenities.