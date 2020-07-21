Rent Calculator
625 19TH STREET
625 19th Street
·
Location
625 19th Street, Orlando, FL 32805
Holden Heights
Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great Location, big backyard, close to Downtown, easy access to I - 4 and FL - 408, don't miss this opportunity.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 625 19TH STREET have any available units?
625 19TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
Is 625 19TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
625 19TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 19TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 625 19TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 625 19TH STREET offer parking?
No, 625 19TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 625 19TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 625 19TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 19TH STREET have a pool?
No, 625 19TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 625 19TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 625 19TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 625 19TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 625 19TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 625 19TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 625 19TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
