Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard fire pit 24hr gym game room parking pool garage internet access yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill bocce court pool table

In-Person Tours Available We are now welcoming in-person and virtual tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment Baldwin Harbor offers luxury Orlando apartments in the beautiful Baldwin Park neighborhood. Each of our one, two, and three bedrooms are specially designed to bring you maximum comfort and space. Our apartments are equipped with high end features to enhance your convenience and lifestyle. Residents of our Baldwin Park apartments also enjoy wonderful amenities such as our resort style pool with cabanas and firepits, a state of the art fitness center, demonstration kitchen, virtual game room and a clubhouse with wifi.