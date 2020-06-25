Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 12082 Ginkgo Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
12082 Ginkgo Dr.
Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:23 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12082 Ginkgo Dr.
12082 Ginkgo Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Lake Nona
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
12082 Ginkgo Drive, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
VillageWalk at Lake Nona - Two-story townhome with private courtyard and detached 2 car garage with alley entry. One bedroom downstairs, Master upstairs. Guard gated community with amenities.
(RLNE1963212)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12082 Ginkgo Dr. have any available units?
12082 Ginkgo Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
What amenities does 12082 Ginkgo Dr. have?
Some of 12082 Ginkgo Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12082 Ginkgo Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
12082 Ginkgo Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12082 Ginkgo Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12082 Ginkgo Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 12082 Ginkgo Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 12082 Ginkgo Dr. offers parking.
Does 12082 Ginkgo Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12082 Ginkgo Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12082 Ginkgo Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 12082 Ginkgo Dr. has a pool.
Does 12082 Ginkgo Dr. have accessible units?
No, 12082 Ginkgo Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 12082 Ginkgo Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12082 Ginkgo Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Camden World Gateway
14501 Gateway Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Camden Lee Vista
5901 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
The Addison on Millenia
4763 Gardens Park Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Dwell Nona Place
10207 Dwell Court
Orlando, FL 32832
Amelia Court at Creative Village
659 W Amelia Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Lofts at SoDo
100 W Grant St
Orlando, FL 32806
Osprey Links at Hunters Creek Apartments
13931 Osprey links Rd
Orlando, FL 32837
Urbana
4301 Urbana Dr
Orlando, FL 32837
Similar Pages
Orlando 1 Bedrooms
Orlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly Apartments
Orlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Melbourne, FL
Lakeland, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Palm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Port Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Metro West
Airport North
Kirkman North
Millenia
Baldwin Park
Vista East
South Semoran
Central Business District
Apartments Near Colleges
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Valencia College
Bethune-Cookman University
Daytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach