Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:23 AM

12082 Ginkgo Dr.

12082 Ginkgo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12082 Ginkgo Drive, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
VillageWalk at Lake Nona - Two-story townhome with private courtyard and detached 2 car garage with alley entry. One bedroom downstairs, Master upstairs. Guard gated community with amenities.

(RLNE1963212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12082 Ginkgo Dr. have any available units?
12082 Ginkgo Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 12082 Ginkgo Dr. have?
Some of 12082 Ginkgo Dr.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12082 Ginkgo Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
12082 Ginkgo Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12082 Ginkgo Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12082 Ginkgo Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 12082 Ginkgo Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 12082 Ginkgo Dr. offers parking.
Does 12082 Ginkgo Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12082 Ginkgo Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12082 Ginkgo Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 12082 Ginkgo Dr. has a pool.
Does 12082 Ginkgo Dr. have accessible units?
No, 12082 Ginkgo Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 12082 Ginkgo Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12082 Ginkgo Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
