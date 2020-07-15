All apartments in Orlando
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:01 AM

Fourteen01 Apartments

1401 S Kirkman Rd · (407) 374-0783
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1401 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL 32811
Kirkman North

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 08-2064 · Avail. now

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 773 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14-3110 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Unit 16-2125 · Avail. now

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Unit 06-2045 · Avail. now

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fourteen01 Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
air conditioning
furnished
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
internet cafe
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
online portal
pool table
racquetball court
trash valet
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.

Let us introduce you to Fourteen01 Apartments. Located on Kirkman Road, across the street from Valencia College, our pet-friendly community combines an excellent location with attractive amenities to offer you the home you’ve been looking for. Join our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Orlando, FL, and embrace a life of modern comfort and convenience.

Spacious living rooms, fully-equipped kitchens, expansive patios or balconies, and in-unit washers and dryers are just a few of the thoughtful features which will make you look forward to coming home. Start your day with a hearty meal at the breakfast bar or retreat to your cozy bedroom to relax and recharge. Our on-site amenities are just as enticing. From the clubhouse, TV lounge and cyber-cafe to the swimming pools, tennis court, and business center, we have every convenience you need, if no

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 (1 bedroom), $350 (2 bedroom), $450 (3 bedroom); Based on credit, up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Valet trash: $25/month; Water: $25-45/month (depending on number of bedrooms); Pest control: $6/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio storage: included in all units
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fourteen01 Apartments have any available units?
Fourteen01 Apartments has 10 units available starting at $1,055 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does Fourteen01 Apartments have?
Some of Fourteen01 Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fourteen01 Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Fourteen01 Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fourteen01 Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Fourteen01 Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Fourteen01 Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Fourteen01 Apartments offers parking.
Does Fourteen01 Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Fourteen01 Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Fourteen01 Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Fourteen01 Apartments has a pool.
Does Fourteen01 Apartments have accessible units?
No, Fourteen01 Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Fourteen01 Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fourteen01 Apartments has units with dishwashers.
