All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 11855 TARANTO LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
11855 TARANTO LN
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11855 TARANTO LN

11855 Taranto Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Lake Nona
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11855 Taranto Ln, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

gym
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
business center
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
gym
game room
playground
pool
hot tub
internet access
media room
tennis court
Listing Agent - Freddy Burgos - Ph: 321-377-3533 - freddyburgos42@gmail.com - Located in the impressive community of Village Walk at Lake Nona, a glamorously master-planned community in southeast Orlando. This is a gorgeous well designed 5 bedroom pool home placed in a beautiful corner lot. This graceful property features the master bedroom, master bathroom & a 2nd bedroom with a 2nd full bathroom on the 1st level. The 1st level also presents an open concept kitchen overlooking a fabulous great room where you can entertain family & friends. The 2nd level offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a loft that could be used to accommodate your needs such as media room, game room, family room, etc. The community of Village Walk is located next to the Lake Nona Medical City & the US Tennis Association campus. The resort-style amenities are exceptional. From the moment you arrive at the 24 hr. gate-guarded community, the impeccable private roads, the up-scale 26,000 sq ft town center, 24-hrs state of the art fitness center, heated resort style pool & lap pool, 6 lighted clay tennis courts, basketball court, tot lot, lakeside gazebo & event lawn, miles of walking paths & bridges, library/business center, card room, on-site-lifestyle & activity director, multi-purpose ballroom, to mention some of the amenities. The homeowners association fee also includes lawn maintenance & fertilization, alarm service, internet & basic cable. The community also offers a gas station, a deli/market, hair salon & spa. Come & enjoy this new & exciting way of living. No prior evictions. This house is also for sale.

Driving Directions: From 417 take the exit to Narcoosee Rd. going north, left on Lake Nona Blvd. Villagewalk will be on your left-hand side. This property is a 24 hr guarded community, you will be required to show your real estate license & drivers license.
Realtor Remarks: The property could be rented with the existing sofas and beds it also has a flat screen tv in the living room, family room and in each one of the 5 bedrooms or could be rented without any furniture. Please have your client apply through LaRosaPM.com. This property is also for sale, listing S5010289, let me know if you have any questions.

(RLNE4571769)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11855 TARANTO LN have any available units?
11855 TARANTO LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 11855 TARANTO LN have?
Some of 11855 TARANTO LN's amenities include gym, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11855 TARANTO LN currently offering any rent specials?
11855 TARANTO LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11855 TARANTO LN pet-friendly?
No, 11855 TARANTO LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 11855 TARANTO LN offer parking?
No, 11855 TARANTO LN does not offer parking.
Does 11855 TARANTO LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11855 TARANTO LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11855 TARANTO LN have a pool?
Yes, 11855 TARANTO LN has a pool.
Does 11855 TARANTO LN have accessible units?
No, 11855 TARANTO LN does not have accessible units.
Does 11855 TARANTO LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 11855 TARANTO LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden LaVina
9405 Dowden Rd
Orlando, FL 32832
Cumberland Park
8024 Cumberland Park Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Modera Central
125 E. Pine Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Fisherman's Village
5800 Dolphin Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Amelia Court at Creative Village
659 W Amelia Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Eastmar Commons
10038 Vista Laguna Drive
Orlando, FL 32825
Novel Lucerne
733 Main Lane
Orlando, FL 32801
The Princeton At College Park
646 W Smith Street
Orlando, FL 32804

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach