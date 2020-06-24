11855 TARANTO LN

Amenities

gym pool playground basketball court tennis court business center

Unit Amenities Property Amenities basketball court business center gym game room playground pool hot tub internet access media room tennis court

Listing Agent - Freddy Burgos - Ph: 321-377-3533 - freddyburgos42@gmail.com - Located in the impressive community of Village Walk at Lake Nona, a glamorously master-planned community in southeast Orlando. This is a gorgeous well designed 5 bedroom pool home placed in a beautiful corner lot. This graceful property features the master bedroom, master bathroom & a 2nd bedroom with a 2nd full bathroom on the 1st level. The 1st level also presents an open concept kitchen overlooking a fabulous great room where you can entertain family & friends. The 2nd level offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a loft that could be used to accommodate your needs such as media room, game room, family room, etc. The community of Village Walk is located next to the Lake Nona Medical City & the US Tennis Association campus. The resort-style amenities are exceptional. From the moment you arrive at the 24 hr. gate-guarded community, the impeccable private roads, the up-scale 26,000 sq ft town center, 24-hrs state of the art fitness center, heated resort style pool & lap pool, 6 lighted clay tennis courts, basketball court, tot lot, lakeside gazebo & event lawn, miles of walking paths & bridges, library/business center, card room, on-site-lifestyle & activity director, multi-purpose ballroom, to mention some of the amenities. The homeowners association fee also includes lawn maintenance & fertilization, alarm service, internet & basic cable. The community also offers a gas station, a deli/market, hair salon & spa. Come & enjoy this new & exciting way of living. No prior evictions. This house is also for sale.



Driving Directions: From 417 take the exit to Narcoosee Rd. going north, left on Lake Nona Blvd. Villagewalk will be on your left-hand side. This property is a 24 hr guarded community, you will be required to show your real estate license & drivers license.

Realtor Remarks: The property could be rented with the existing sofas and beds it also has a flat screen tv in the living room, family room and in each one of the 5 bedrooms or could be rented without any furniture. Please have your client apply through LaRosaPM.com. This property is also for sale, listing S5010289, let me know if you have any questions.



(RLNE4571769)